In this photo taken 2016 and released by Deng Guilian, Hua Haifeng is seen during a visit to a park in Chengde in central China's Hubei province. Hua has been arrested and another two have gone missing following their investigations into working conditions at a Chinese factory that produces Ivanka Trump-brand shoes, a family member and an advocacy group said Tuesday, May 30, 2017. China Labor Watch Executive Director Li Qiang said he lost contact with Hua Haifeng and the other two men, Li Zhao and Su Heng, over the weekend. By Tuesday, after dozens of unanswered calls, he had concluded: “They must be held either by the factory or the police to be unreachable.”
June 01, 2017 1:07 AM

Chinese maker of Ivanka Trump shoes denies labor violations

By ERIKA KINETZ Associated Press
A Chinese company that makes shoes for Ivanka Trump and other brands is denying allegations of excessive overtime and low wages made by three activists who have been arrested or disappeared.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Hua Haifeng, an investigator for China Labor Watch, had been arrested on a charge of illegal surveillance while his two colleagues are missing. They were investigating Huajian Group factories in the southern Chinese cities of Ganzhou and Dongguan.

Long Shan, a spokeswoman for the Huajian Group, said in an email to AP "we are shocked" by the allegations. She says: "As a renowned global media outlet, you have put out many untrue reports not based on facts and without our consent."

Long says the company had stopped producing Ivanka Trump shoes months ago.

