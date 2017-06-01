Major bridge into downtown Birmingham closed for 13 months

Transportation officials say a major bridge that runs into downtown Birmingham will be under construction and remain closed for about 13 months.
Alabama Department of Transportation spokeswoman Linda Crockett told Al.com (http://bit.ly/2shstVg ) that Interstate 59/20 northbound was closed Wednesday night. The ramp will remain closed until July 2018 during the construction.
ALDOT said improvements were made to the 22nd Street ramps prior to May 31 to accommodate the heavy traffic flow.
Motorists are asked to use alternative routes and adjust arrival/departure times.
