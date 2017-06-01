In this Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, photo, Chevrolet cars are on sale at a dealership lot in Pittsburgh. On Thursday, June 1, 2017, the major automakers report sales for the month of May.
Business

June 01, 2017 6:18 AM

Nissan US sales up 3 pct; May could bring 1st gain of year

The Associated Press
DETROIT

Nissan and its Infiniti luxury brand reported that sales rose 3 percent last month, an early sign that May sales could beat analysts' expectations of only a tiny gain.

Nissan says it sold just over 137,000 vehicles led by the Rogue small SUV with nearly a 19 percent increase. Car sales fell 10 percent but truck and SUVs rose 18.5 percent.

Analysts expect U.S. sales to eke out a small gain in May, the first monthly increase of the year. LMC Automotive and J.D. Power predict a 0.5 percent increase to just over 1.5 million vehicles, while Kelley Blue Book predicted a 0.2 percent increase. Most automakers report May sales Thursday.

From January through April, sales fell 2.4 percent compared with last year despite increasingly good deals offered by automakers.

  Comments  

