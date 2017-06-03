Marines remember the fallen with ink and metal

In this Wednesday, May 24, 2017, Dale Wills, left, and wife Clarissa display his battlefield cross tattoo at Beauty Marks, their Port Royal, S.C., tattoo studio. Clarissa Wills created the tattoo and applied it to her husband's arm in memory of friend Sgt. Krisna Nachampassak, who died in Iraq in 2004. The Island Packet via AP Wade Livingston