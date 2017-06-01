California, New York, Washington unite to back climate pact

California Gov. Jerry Brown said he will need Republican's help to renew California's cap-and-trade program, while speaking at the California Chamber of Commerce 92nd Annual Sacramento Host Breakfast, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. The program, that caps the state's carbon emissions and requires polluters to obtain permits before releasing climate-change gasses, will expire in 2020 if lawmaker don't vote to renew it. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo