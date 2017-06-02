German prosecutors expand diesel emissions probe at Audi

FILE - In this March 3, 2016 file photo the four ring logo of German car producer Audi is photographed during the annual press conference in Ingolstadt, Germany. Germany's transport minister says Thursday June 1, 2017 luxury automaker Audi used software to cheat on diesel emissions tests, an allegation that has already caused trouble for its parent company Volkswagen. Alexander Dobrindt says the software used by Ingolstadt-based Audi was able to recognize when vehicles were being tested and switch on an emissions cleaning system. Matthias Schrader,file AP Photo