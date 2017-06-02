Business

June 02, 2017 7:45 AM

South Dakota mansion sells for $119K

The Associated Press
WINNER, S.D.

A mansion in South Dakota has sold for $119,000 after five months on the market, hundreds of phone calls from around the globe, sight-unseen cash offers and bizarre questions.

The Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2sm4TXC ) reports that the Winner mansion sold to David and Tessa Howard after two potential buyers fell through. The couple manages the Winner airport.

The century-old, five-bedroom, four-bathroom house sold for thousands less than the list price of nearly $138,000.

Real estate agent Rick Shippy says the house received an unusual amount of interest.

David Howard says he plans to update the plumbing, replace windows and do some painting. The couple currently doesn't have plans to move into the mansion and hopes to use the space as a rental or put it back on the market.

