Hackers break into centralized password manager OneLogin

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2013, file photo, hands type on a computer keyboard in Los Angeles. Hackers have gained access to OneLogin, an online password manager that offers a single sign-on to multiple websites and services. The breach raises questions about the security of other accounts kept with OneLogin. According to published reports, OneLogin informed customers that the breach included the ability to access encrypted data; passwords are typically stored that way. OneLogin didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Damian Dovarganes, File AP Photo