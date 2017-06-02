Attorney appointed chairman of Vermont Public Service Board

Gov. Phil Scott has appointed an attorney as the next chairman of the Vermont Public Service Board, which oversees the siting of energy projects, public utility rates and service quality.
Anthony Roisman, who consults on environmental litigation and public participation before federal nuclear and state regulatory agencies, will become chairman of the Vermont Public Service Board on June 12. He replaces James Volz, who was first appointed by Republican Gov. Jim Douglas in 2005 and then reappointed by Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin in 2011.
Scott says Roisman has been involved in administrative and legal proceedings involving energy facilities and energy issues for more than five decades. He says he believes Roisman will serve Vermont well in the transition to a cleaner and more affordable energy future.
