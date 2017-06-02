House spurns attempt to unlock Louisiana budget restrictions

Though Louisiana lawmakers have talked for years about being handcuffed in their budget decision-making, they have refused to unlock those shackles.
The House on Friday spurned a proposal from Republican Rep. Rob Shadoin to remove protections for more than $900 million, to make it easier to shuffle dollars around in the state operating budget.
Lawmakers voted 60-33 for the constitutional amendment. It needed 70 votes to pass.
Shadoin said he believes people should have to come to the Legislature periodically to defend their funding. He says that would allow lawmakers to set priorities and determine whether they want to give more money to higher education, for example.
Critics defended targeted funds, like the gas tax dedication for transportation and the lottery dedication for K-12 education.
