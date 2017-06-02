LabCorp worker alleges discrimination in federal lawsuit

A Laboratory Corporation of America worker says in a lawsuit that the company discriminated against him because of his race and passed over him for a raise because he complained to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
The Times-News of Burlington reports (http://bit.ly/2qPF2VV) Dwayne Muhammad said in the lawsuit that he received a written reprimand for insubordination after a supervisor said he refused to make new controls for a test when he'd done so. Muhammad said the same supervisor told him his job was not to be logical or analyze, but "to obey."
After filing his complaint, Muhammad said he was passed over for a $1,000-per-year raise. Muhammad is black. The supervisors identified in the lawsuit are white.
A LabCorp spokeswoman said Friday the company doesn't comment on pending litigation.
