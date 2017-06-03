Takeoff and cruise: Toyota making 'flying car,' luxury boat

Cartivator's flying car model hovers on a former school ground in Toyota, central Japan, Saturday, June 3, 2017. Toyota Motor Corp. is working on a “flying car.” Cartivator Resource Management, in which Toyota invested 42.5 million yen

$386,000), showed to reporters Saturday a test flight of a concoction of aluminum framing and propellers. It took off several times, hovering as high as eye level for a few seconds, before crashing.