Vegas airport moves forward with control tower demolition

Las Vegas airport officials say demolition work on retired air traffic control tower is back on track.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2rwzXnt ) demolition crews were able to remove a 525-square-foot (48.8 square-meter) cab from the 1983 McCarren International Airport control tower on Friday.
According to the report, strong winds prevented the workers from removing the piece earlier this week. The tower was shut down last August and will cost $2 million to remove. The airport is planning to replace it with a new $99 million 325-feet (99.1-meters) tower.
The work is expected to last through the summer and airport officials say it is not hindering any usual business.
The base of the tower will be converted to house Clark County's Department of Aviation.
