Kansas program to help immigrants navigate driving exams

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2017, file photo, Ifrah Ahmed, left, and Mursal Naleye stand outside a new walk-in clinic in Garden City, Kan. Kansas is launching a project to help immigrants in the meatpacking town get driver's licenses by offering them free translators when they take their exams. Naleye, who is from Somalia, is a volunteer in the pilot project, and Ahmed, who came to Kansas in 2012 from Kenya, plans to volunteer for the program. Orlin Wagner, File AP Photo