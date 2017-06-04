Lt. Gov. Brad Little served as acting governor 373 times

FILE - In this Monday, May 18, 2015, file photo Lt. Gov. Brad Little listens to debate at the state Capitol building in Boise, Idaho. If Little wins his bid to be Idaho's next governor in 2018, he'll be the only candidate to have hands-on experience with the job. The two-term Republican has served as acting governor more than 370 times since taking over the second-in-command position in 2009. In Idaho, serving as acting governor is part of the lieutenant governor's duties whenever the elected governor is out of the state or unable to execute the powers of the office. Otto Kitsinger, File AP Photo