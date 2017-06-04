Business

June 04, 2017 11:46 AM

Woman seeks release before pipeline protest shooting trial

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

A woman accused of shooting at law officers during a protest against the Dakota Access oil pipeline wants to get out of jail before her trial next month.

An attorney for 38-year-old Red Fawn Fallis argues releasing Fallis from jail to a halfway house would facilitate communication.

Attorney Bruce Ellison told The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2qVeiU1 ) that a noncustodial setting would allow him and Fallis to "better go through videos, pictures and have open discussion."

But Assistant U.S. Attorney David Hagler argues Fallis remains a flight risk.

Prosecutors allege that Fallis, who is from Denver, fired a gun three times at officers during an operation to force pipeline protesters off private land in October. Fallis has pleaded not guilty.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland has not yet ruled on the request.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos