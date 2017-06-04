Kansas lawmakers pursuing single plan on taxes, school aid

Kansas House members negotiating with the Senate on education funding confer during a break in talks that led to a plan that both increases spending on public schools and raises income taxes to help pay for it, Sunday, June 4, 2017, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. They are Reps. Ed Trimmer, D-Winfield, from left, Larry Campbell, R-Olathe, the House team's leader, and Clay Aurand, R-Belleville. John Hanna AP Photo