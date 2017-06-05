Hamas lawmakers say they got salaries after fearing cutoff

A lawmaker from the Hamas militant group in the West Bank said Monday that he and his colleagues received their monthly salaries after initially fearing the payments had been halted by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
Hamas lawmaker Ayman Daraghmeh said he was told by Abbas' government that the delay was due to a technical error.
Earlier Monday, he said that the 47 lawmakers did not receive their June salaries and that they were told by the Finance Ministry that it was "orders from above."
Hamas is the main political rival of Abbas, who oversees autonomous enclaves in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. In 2007, Hamas drove out forces loyal to Abbas from the Gaza Strip in a violent takeover.
After the takeover, Abbas stopped paying the salaries of Hamas lawmakers in Gaza, but kept paying their West Bank colleagues.
On Sunday, dozens of Hamas activists once imprisoned by Israel said they did not receive their monthly support payment. Abbas has been trying to weaken Hamas and force them to yield control of Gaza.
Abbas' Palestinian Authority had no comment.
