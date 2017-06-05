Business

June 05, 2017 6:04 AM

Ex-doc gets up to 95 years for drugging 3 women, abusing 2

The Associated Press
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

A Pennsylvania doctor who has since lost his medical license will spend 30 to 95 years in prison for drugging two women and a teenage girl at his home, then sexually abusing two of them.

Former Chambersburg doctor Sohael Raschid told a Franklin County judge on Friday that he gave the wrong dose of drugs to one victim, nothing more.

But a jury last month found the 60-year-old defendant guilty of drugging three of four accusers, and sexually assaulting two of the three he was accused of drugging, including a 13-year-old and a 19-year-old.

Prosecutors say the incidents happened at Raschid's home in Hamilton Township in 2014.

Judge Jeremiah Zook told Raschid, "You're not a rapist who happens to be a doctor. You were able to rape because you are a doctor."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos