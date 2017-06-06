Grain mostly higher, livestock higher

Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for July delivery was 9 cents higher at $4.3860 bushel; July corn was up 5.80 cents at $3.7920 a bushel; July oats was off 1.60 cents at $2.4740 a bushel while July soybeans rose 10 cents to $9.3340 a bushel.
Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
June live cattle was .95 cent higher at $1.3348 a pound; August feeder cattle was up 1.65 cents at $1.6038 pound; June lean hogs gained .57 cent to $.8180 a pound.
