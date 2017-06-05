More than $389,000 recovered in truck investing scam

Federal prosecutors say they've recovered more than $389,000 in forfeitures and seizures from a scheme to defraud investors in a North Dakota oil patch trucking business.
The figure is in a document filed ahead of sentencing this week for Sarah Creveling, the co-owner of a Minot trucking company along with her ex-husband, James Henrikson.
Creveling reached a plea agreement earlier this year after being charged in federal court with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering. She faces up to 20 years in prison.
Prosecutors say restitution claims run to nearly $500,000.
Henrikson is serving two life terms in prison after being convicted of ordering the deaths of two former oil patch associates, including a Spokane, Washington, businessman, and a former employee in the trucking company.
