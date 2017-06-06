Business

June 06, 2017 6:45 AM

Cops: Man choked new bride during fight over wedding gifts

The Associated Press
JOHNSTOWN, Pa.

A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges he choked his new bride when they fought over cash gifts received at their wedding.

Johnstown police say 31-year-old John Delozier attacked the woman after they returned home from their wedding on Saturday.

WJAC-TV (http://bit.ly/2qXB6Yd ) reports that police say Delozier accused the victim of only caring about money before he attacked her.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Delozier, who remained in the Cambria County jail Tuesday on charges of simple assault, harassment and strangulation.

He faces a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos