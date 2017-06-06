Needing troops, Army offers up to $90K bonuses to re-enlist

In this photo taken Friday, April 21, 2017, a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division's 3rd Brigade Combat Team participates in a training exercise at Fort Bragg, N.C. Struggling to expand its ranks, the Army will triple the amount of bonuses it’s paying this year to more than $380 million, including new incentives to woo reluctant soldiers to re-enlist, officials told The Associated Press. AP Photo