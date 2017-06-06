Business

June 06, 2017 9:17 AM

West Virginia senator loses job as Frontier executive

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia's top state senator has lost his other job as a Frontier Communications executive, which follows legislation authorizing some new competition for the internet provider.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael, a Jackson County Republican, says he was laid off two weeks ago after six years as a sales manager for West Virginia's dominant provider.

He tells the Charleston Gazette-Mail (http://bit.ly/2qXfFGL) he has no regrets though it may have cost his other job, saying his Senate role "is to facilitate the will of the members and advance good public policy."

The law passed and signed in April authorizes high-speed internet service by new cooperatives for unreached and underserved parts of the state.

Carmichael voted for the law. It takes effect July 7.

Frontier declined to comment on personnel matters.

