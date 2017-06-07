Business

Mississippi woman charged with fraud faces imprisonment

The Associated Press
CLARKSDALE, Miss.

The Mississippi Attorney General's office says a woman is facing up to eight years in prison if found guilty on fraud charges.

The Clarion-Ledger of Jackson reports (http://on.thec-l.com/2seOh6J ) 49-year-old Clarksdale resident Tammie Conner appeared Tuesday in Coahoma Circuit Court after she had been charged with workers compensation and wire fraud.

A statement from the state attorney says Conner is accused of staging a fall and filing an insurance claim as a result of the alleged incident. If convicted on the charges she faces up to three years in prison for the workers compensation count and up to five years for the wire count with a maximum of $15,000 in fines.

Judge Charles Webster set Connor's bond at $2,500. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.

