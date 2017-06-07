Business

June 07, 2017 7:52 AM

Senate votes to require that students be told in-demand jobs

The Associated Press
LANSING, Mich.

Middle school students would receive information about in-demand jobs in skilled trades and other industries under legislation advancing in Michigan.

The state Senate voted unanimously Wednesday to require schools to give seventh- or eighth-graders the most recent analysis of in-demand occupations in their region as part of a mandatory educational development plan that students already review.

Another measure approved unanimously Wednesday would let students earn a STEM endorsement for completing certain coursework above and beyond graduation requirements. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Supporters say the two bills would help Michigan address a shortage of qualified workers in skilled trades, manufacturing and other fields. The legislation goes to the House for consideration next.

Senate Bill 343: http://bit.ly/2rLFx5q

Senate Bill 344: http://bit.ly/2sgfdDc

