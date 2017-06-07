Business

June 07, 2017 9:18 AM

Energy groups fight new South Dakota wind setback rules

The Associated Press
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

A coalition of farm and energy groups is asking voters to overturn restrictive wind turbine rules recently passed in southeast South Dakota.

The Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2s0hpPD ) reports the ordinance passed last month requires turbines to be at least a half mile from homes unless the energy company receives a waiver from the neighboring landowner.

The coalition met Tuesday in Sioux Falls to support a repeal, organizing as a ballot question committee in Lincoln County under the name "Farmers and Friends of Wind Energy."

Supporters of the Dakota Power Community Wind farm say the setbacks reduce hope of renewable energy development in the county.

Ordinance backers say it protects property values from the impact of large-scale wind projects.

South Sioux Falls residents will vote on the restrictions on July 18.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos