The Latest: Connecticut lawmakers end challenging session

The Latest on the closing day of the General Assembly's 2017 regular session: (all times local):
12 a.m.
Connecticut lawmakers have wrapped up what's been a challenging legislative session.
While they authorized a new tribal casino, the General Assembly failed on Wednesday — the final day of the session — to finish their biggest task. They still have to pass a new, two-year state budget that covers a projected $5 billion deficit.
Lawmakers will have to return to the Capitol to reach an agreement with Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy on a roughly $40 billion plan.
Despite the lack of a budget, legislators ended the session at a typical frenzied pace, passing bills such as a so-called lockbox to protect transportation funds. However, they failed to pass legislation allowing electric carmaker Tesla to open stores in Connecticut, or a measure protecting women's health care.
Bucking with tradition, Malloy is not delivering a midnight address to lawmakers.
___
7 p.m.
Connecticut lawmakers are closing out a legislative session marked by the closest partisan divide in recent memory and continued disagreement over how to cover a multi-billion-dollar budget deficit.
While the regular session is scheduled to adjourn at midnight on Wednesday, lawmakers won't be done. They need to return to Hartford to deal with the state's new two-year budget. Legislative leaders hope to reach a deal before the state's fiscal year ends June 30, but it's unclear if that's possible.
With an 18-18 split in the Senate and a slim 79-72 Democratic majority in the House of Representatives, it's been more challenging to pass some proposals this year. That was also the case on Wednesday, with bills concerning the Millstone nuclear power plant and protections for women's health care in limbo.
___
5:20 p.m.
Partisan disputes are lasting into the final hours of the legislative session, as Connecticut lawmakers work to pass some key bills before the midnight adjournment.
The evenly split Senate was at odds Wednesday afternoon, with Republicans wanting to debate their budget proposal and Democrats saying there isn't enough time. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff called the GOP proposal "a complete shock and surprise to us."
That disagreement is threatening to eat up valuable time for other legislation, including a bill the House of Representatives passed Wednesday to garner more votes for another bill authorizing a tribal casino bill in East Windsor. It expands the number of off-track-betting parlors.
Meanwhile, it's unclear whether the House of Representatives will pass legislation that advocates say will help the Millstone nuclear power plant.
Comments