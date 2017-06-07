In this May 24, 2017, photo Tabarek Kadhim, a sophomore at Deering High School in Portland, Maine, wears a sports hijab while playing a tennis match in Windham, Maine. Deering High School is providing sport hijabs with the goal of making Muslim girls comfortable and boosting their participation in sports. Tennis co-captains Liva Pierce and Anaise Manikunda solicited private donations to avoid criticism for using taxpayer funds on religious apparel, and ended up with enough to outfit all teams, including lacrosse, soccer, volleyball, softball, field hockey and track.
In this May 24, 2017, photo Tabarek Kadhim, a sophomore at Deering High School in Portland, Maine, wears a sports hijab while playing a tennis match in Windham, Maine. Deering High School is providing sport hijabs with the goal of making Muslim girls comfortable and boosting their participation in sports. Tennis co-captains Liva Pierce and Anaise Manikunda solicited private donations to avoid criticism for using taxpayer funds on religious apparel, and ended up with enough to outfit all teams, including lacrosse, soccer, volleyball, softball, field hockey and track. Robert F. Bukaty AP Photo
In this May 24, 2017, photo Tabarek Kadhim, a sophomore at Deering High School in Portland, Maine, wears a sports hijab while playing a tennis match in Windham, Maine. Deering High School is providing sport hijabs with the goal of making Muslim girls comfortable and boosting their participation in sports. Tennis co-captains Liva Pierce and Anaise Manikunda solicited private donations to avoid criticism for using taxpayer funds on religious apparel, and ended up with enough to outfit all teams, including lacrosse, soccer, volleyball, softball, field hockey and track. Robert F. Bukaty AP Photo

Business

June 07, 2017 10:13 PM

Sporty hijabs encourage Muslim girls to hit field of play

By DAVID SHARP Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

Muslim student athletes at one U.S. high school no longer have to be slowed down by worries that their headscarves might fall off.

Deering High School in Portland, Maine, is providing sport hijabs with the goal of making Muslim girls comfortable. The lightweight scarves stay put and are less bulky than other hijabs, garments that cover the hair and are worn by many Muslim women to express their faith.

The co-captains of the school's tennis team raised more than $800 online to buy the hijabs. They solicited private donations to avoid criticism for using taxpayer funds on religious apparel, and ended up with enough to outfit all teams.

The high school is believed to be the first in the U.S. to provide hijabs for Muslim athletes.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos