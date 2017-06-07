Sporty hijabs encourage Muslim girls to hit field of play

Muslim student athletes at one U.S. high school no longer have to be slowed down by worries that their headscarves might fall off.
Deering High School in Portland, Maine, is providing sport hijabs with the goal of making Muslim girls comfortable. The lightweight scarves stay put and are less bulky than other hijabs, garments that cover the hair and are worn by many Muslim women to express their faith.
The co-captains of the school's tennis team raised more than $800 online to buy the hijabs. They solicited private donations to avoid criticism for using taxpayer funds on religious apparel, and ended up with enough to outfit all teams.
The high school is believed to be the first in the U.S. to provide hijabs for Muslim athletes.
