Property owner plans logging on 230 acres along Lake Monroe

A property owner is seeking a permit for logging on more than 230 acres along southern Indiana's Lake Monroe.
Monroe County officials are reviewing the application from William Huff for tree removal from his land on a peninsula along the northern side of the lake's midsection.
Huff tells The (Bloomington) Herald-Times (http://bit.ly/2rC0W2P ) that the logging is aimed to better maintain the wooded area, not to make money harvesting timber.
Most land is wooded and undeveloped around the state's largest reservoir that is Bloomington's water supply.
County planning director Larry Wilson says questions over the use of easements for taking logs from the property must be resolved between Huff and other landowners. Wilson says state law restricts local regulations of logging work.
