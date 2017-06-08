Business

June 08, 2017 7:50 AM

Report: Long Island Rail Road delays are worst in 10 years

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

A new report finds that evening rush-hour cancellations and delays on New York's Long Island Rail Road have reached their highest level in 10 years.

The Wall Street Journal (http://on.wsj.com/2rQbMjZ ) analyzed data provided by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the LIRR.

It says problems at Amtrak-managed Penn Station have caused many of this year's problems. But it adds that the LIRR's performance also has become increasingly unreliable over the past four years.

LIRR President Pat Nowakowski says ridership is at its highest level since 1949. That means more trains — and even one delay can cause a domino effect.

Amtrak spokeswoman Christina Leeds says extensive repair work this summer will "improve reliability for all customers."

LIRR and New Jersey Transit riders also will endure more hassles during that work.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos