June 08, 2017 10:46 AM

August decision eyed after Wyoming mine coal permit hearing

The Associated Press
CHEYENNE, Wyo.

Wyoming officials considering a permit for a new coal mine heard testimony about how the mine could lower groundwater and cause the ground to settle.

The testimony wrapped up Thursday. The Wyoming Environmental Quality Council now will take written comments from proponents and opponents before deciding on a permit in August.

Lexington, Kentucky-based Ramaco wants to mine coal from the Brook Mine near Sheridan for industrial purposes. That could include making carbon fiber, a material used in car and airplane parts.

It would be Wyoming's first major new coal mine in decades.

Local residents represented by the Sheridan-based Powder River Basin Resource Council worry the mine could lower the water table and blasting could destabilize their homes.

Ramaco officials say they've addressed those concerns to the extent required.

