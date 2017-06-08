Governor says $51M repayment order a 'financial tsunami'

The federal government has ordered Maine to repay $51 million spent on Riverview Psychiatric Hospital since it lost certification, a decision the governor likened Thursday to a "financial tsunami."
Republican Gov. Paul LePage vowed to appeal the decision. He blamed lawmakers for continuing to spend federal funds despite concerns raised since the hospital was decertified in 2013. He said he expects the Legislature to "take responsibility for its missteps" and to allocate money to make up the difference.
"Our administration warned the Legislature over and over that action needed to be taken and those warnings were ignored. Now, we are faced with a financial tsunami," he said.
The state has 60 days to appeal the decision by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Richard McGreal, associate regional administrator, wrote in a Wednesday letter.
Maine has been working to regain certification of Riverview but a federal judge ruled in 2015 that the state missed the deadline for appealing that decision.
The federal agency decertified Riverview after inspections found stun guns and handcuffs were used on patients. Later inspections found more problems that included medication errors and paperwork problems.
The money the state must return came from a period dating to Oct. 1, 2013.
