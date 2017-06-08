SoftBank buys robotics leader Boston Dynamics from Alphabet

FILE - In this June 18, 2015, file photo, SoftBank Corp. CEO Masayoshi Son speaks with the company's companion robot Pepper during a press conference in Maihama, near Tokyo. The Japanese internet, solar and technology company is buying robotics pioneer Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc., Google's parent, announced Friday, June 9, 2017. SoftBank said the purchase underlines how robotics is a key part of its business. Shizuo Kambayashi, File AP Photo