Business

June 08, 2017 11:07 PM

L.L. Bean facility briefly evacuated after bomb threat

The Associated Press
BRUNSWICK, Maine

The L.L. Bean manufacturing facility in Maine is safe after someone called in a bomb threat to the police, prompting an evacuation.

Brunswick police say that they evacuated 200 employees Thursday night after the threat was called into a dispatch center. K-9 units swept the building, two from Maine State Police and one from Portland's police force.

The building was shut down for about an hour and deemed safe around 7:15 p.m. L.L. Bean officials say they let some of the scheduled night shift workers go home for the evening.

WCSH-TV reports that a fire alarm went off in the building before the threat was reported.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos