June 09, 2017 4:24 AM

South Carolina lawyer charged with taking $450,000

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, S.C.

A suspended South Carolina attorney has been charged with taking $450,000 from two clients.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports (http://bit.ly/2rTfKIx) that 55-year-old David A. Collins of Charleston has been charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent for taking money from a real estate partnership that rents to low-income people in North Charleston.

Collins said at a bond hearing Thursday he is working to repay the former clients.

Joseph Walters said he and his business partner, Tom Taylor, paid Collins $450,000 in February 2016 to settle foreclosure lawsuits involving properties they own.

A North Charleston Police Department report says Collins told investigators he invested the money in a business in Georgia.

Walters said Collins has repaid $63,000.

The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended Collins in July 2016.

