June 09, 2017 6:14 AM

Energy project in Hawaii could surpass 2030 renewable goal

The Associated Press
LIHUE, Hawaii

An energy project on the Hawaii island Kauai could set the island on a track to surpass the new goal of 70 percent energy generation from renewable resources by 2030.

The Garden Island reports (http://bit.ly/2r98mvN ) Kauai Island Utility Cooperative officials presented a progress report on the pumped storage hydro project this week.

The project will store power like a battery. It will use electrical power from photovoltaic panels to push water up a hill from a lower reservoir during the day. Then, in the evening, the water flows back down the hill, through turbines.

The cooperative has been working on the project for a few years and land agreements are expected to take a few months. Once the agreements are solidified, three years of engineering, studying and permitting is expected.

