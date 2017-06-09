Business

June 09, 2017 7:42 AM

Oregon hiker rescued after sending SOS signal on GPS device

The Associated Press
BEND, Ore.

A hiker has been rescued in Oregon after he sent out an SOS signal on his satellite GPS device.

The Bend Bulletin reports (http://bit.ly/2rUu0B6 ) Deschutes County Sheriff's Office search and rescue personnel pulled Adam Redfield Wednesday night from a snow cave in an area between South Sister and Broken Top.

Redfield told rescuers that he summited South Sister, but became disoriented on his descent. His cell phone had died, and he was not sure it his signal was received.

Redfield was cold and tired, but uninjured and was able to travel back to the trailhead under his own power.

