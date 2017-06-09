Greek anti-austerity protesters pelt police with fish

A cleaner clears the main entrance of the Greek parliament after protesters from a communist-backed labor union threw boxes of fish, during a protest against an upcoming vote on new austerity measures in Athens, Friday, June 9, 2017. The latest cuts were added to draft legislation on fishing regulation in attempt to speed up its passage through parliament. Greece's left-wing government is trying to reach a deal with international bailout lenders to try and restart rescue loan payouts. Thanassis Stavrakis AP Photo