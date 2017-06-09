1 arrested in Portland transit station backpack scare

Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the discovery of a suspicious backpack that shut down the Portland transit station that was the site of last month's deadly stabbings.
Portland police Sgt. Chris Burley says the backpack contained no explosives, but it appears someone wanted to scare passengers Friday afternoon. He says items were protruding from the backpack to make it look dangerous.
Police say 59-year-old Wilfredo Reyes was arrested on charges of false reporting, possession of a hoax device and other charges. Investigators believe Reyes left the backpack and then called 911 to report it as suspicious.
The scare came two weeks after police say a man with extremist views yelled slurs at girls on a light-rail train and then stabbed three passengers, two fatally. The attack occurred as the train was heading into the Hollywood Transit Center in northeast Portland.
Friday's action disrupted light-rail travel for several hours. The station reopened before the evening commute.
