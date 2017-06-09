Firefighters from multiple agencies work to knock down a fire at American Chemical and Sanitary Supply Inc. in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, June 9, 2017.
June 09, 2017 10:14 PM

3 injured as huge chemical fire burns for 4 hours in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif.

A major fire broke out and burned for hours at a company that produces cleaning chemicals in Anaheim, leaving three people injured.

Anaheim fire officials say the blaze was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Friday at American Chemical and Sanitary Supply Inc. in an industrial section of the city.

The fire burned for four hours and forced the evacuation of dozens of surrounding businesses.

Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt says one employee and two firefighters were injured, but all are expected to survive. One firefighter had heat exhaustion, the other an electrical injury.

Company owner Luis Salazar told KNBC-TV that the 10 to 15 people inside his business all got out, but one woman ran back inside for her purse and injured her ankle.

The blaze was contained at about 5 p.m. and under control by about 7:15 p.m.

