Trump wages battle against regulations, not climate change

FILE - In this June 1, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt after speaking about the US role in the Paris climate change accord in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Trump's recent decision to pull the United States from the international climate deal reached in Paris was but the latest in a rapid-fire series of moves that would weaken or dismantle federal initiatives to reduce carbon emissions, which scientists say are heating the planet to levels that could have disastrous consequences. Andrew Harnik AP Photo