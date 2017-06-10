Report: Opel CEO to step down once sale to PSA completed

FILE - This April 10, 2013 shows Opel manager Karl-Thomas Neumann, in Rueselsheim, Germany. The chief executive of German automaker Opel reportedly plans to step down from his post once the General Motors subsidiary’s sale to PSA Peugeot-Citroen has been completed. German weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reports Saturday, June 10, 2017 that Karl-Thomas Neumann intends to inform Opel’s board of directors at its next meeting on June 22. dpa via AP Arne Dedert