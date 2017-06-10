Utah health insurance premiums could rise if subsidies fail

Utah state insurance commissioners are warning that health insurance premiums could spike next year if the federal government doesn't come through with subsidies for lower-income residents.
State officials announced Thursday that health insurance premiums in Utah are expected to rise by at least 15 percent if the subsidies don't come through, although more accurate estimates will come in July and August.
The subsidies, called "cost-sharing reductions," were made available through the Affordable Care Act for low- and moderate-income residents to help offset their deductible and copay costs.
The subsidies have been up for debate since late 2014, when the U.S. House of Representatives sued President Barack Obama's administration on grounds that the Affordable Care Act never legally funded the program.
