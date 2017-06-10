Business

June 10, 2017 12:11 PM

Kansas lawmakers add pay raises for state workers to budget

The Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kan.

Kansas legislators are considering a plan to give pay raises of up to 5 percent to state workers who haven't had any in recent years.

Both the Senate and the House hoped to vote Saturday on a single bill containing proposed state budgets for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and the one starting in July 2018.

Legislative negotiators included money for a 5 percent raise to any employee who's been with the state for five or more years but hasn't seen a pay increase.

Workers would get a 2.5 percent raise if they've been with the state less than five years and haven't had a raise in the past two years.

All court system employees would get a 2.5 percent raise. Their pay is often well below market rates.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos