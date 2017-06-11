Business

June 11, 2017

Competition for offshore wind ramps up in Massachusetts

By PHILIP MARCELO Associated Press
BOSTON

Massachusetts' bid to become the nation's leader in offshore wind power is ramping up.

The state's electric utilities — National Grid, Eversource and Unitil — are slated to release by June 30 their requirements for projects seeking to develop the state's first ocean-based wind farm.

That sets in motion an ambitious effort to put Massachusetts ahead of states like New York, New Jersey and Maryland also seeking to establish their presence in the nascent U.S. industry.

The utilities have been developing their bid requirements with input from the state, wind power companies and other stakeholders. The ambitious effort calls for generating 1,600 megawatts of power— roughly enough electricity to power 750,000 homes annually — by 2027.

