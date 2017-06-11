Bill would let banks freeze accounts to stymie elder scams

This May 8, 2011 photo provided by Bob Dennis shows a family photo of Marie Barbuto. By the time Roseann Keiles realized a scam artist had his hooks in her mother, Barbuto, the damage was done. The 82-year-old Long Island woman, who had Alzheimer's disease, had mailed away thousands of dollars in little envelopes to a man calling himself “Mr. Cashman” who phoned every day asking for money. A bill now under consideration in New York's legislature would give banks the ability to temporarily freeze the accounts of older adults when they notice activity uncharacteristic of a person's normal spending habits. Bob Dennis via AP)