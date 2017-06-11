Attorneys general threaten legal action on car emission

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has joined with a dozen fellow Democratic attorneys general to threaten legal action if the Trump administration rolls back federal limits on greenhouse gas emissions from cars and light-duty trucks.
In a letter to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt dated Friday, the attorneys general argue that federal standards for greenhouse gas emissions together with the standards California has adopted will successfully reduce pollution emitted by cars and light-duty trucks.
The attorneys general say if the EPA weakens or delays current standards for model years 2022-25, they will pursue legal remedies to block such action.
The letter was signed by Healey and the Democratic attorneys general from New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and the District of Columbia.
