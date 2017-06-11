Mississippi winter wheat output rises, despite lower acreage

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says 2017's winter wheat harvest in Mississippi is forecast to rise 13 percent from 2016.
The new forecast, issued Friday by the National Agricultural Statistics Service, predicts that 25 percent higher yields per acre will drive total production to 2.7 million bushels, even though Mississippi farmers planted 10 percent fewer acres in wheat this year.
The state produced 2.4 million bushels in 2016.
Nationwide, farmers are forecast to harvest 1.25 billion bushels of winter wheat this year, down 25 percent from 2016. Both acres planted and yields per acre fell nationwide.
