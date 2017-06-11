Business

June 11, 2017 10:33 AM

Mapping project tracks challenges coming to Colorado Plateau

The Associated Press
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.

Researchers are working on a mapping project that will chronicle climate change, population growth, oil drilling and other factors in Arizona.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2rZWeKJ ) the research team found that Flagstaff is among several areas in the Colorado Plateau where high intensity land use overlaps with some of these factors. According to the research, 99 percent of the plateau that stretches across the four corner states is predicted to experience drying by 2075.

Research suggests that areas where these issues overlap are likely to lose vegetation, wildlife habitat and water availability in the coming years.

By mapping areas with overlap, researchers say officials can see where they expect challenges with land management to arise and where they should prioritize future studies.

